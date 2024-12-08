Legendary Cincinnati Reds player elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Cincinnati Reds' right fielder Dave Parker has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame alongside seven-time All-Star, Dick Allen. They'll be inducted during a ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 27, 2025.

"Parker was named on 14 of 16 ballots and Allen on 13 of 16 ballots as the only candidates to reach the 75-percent threshold necessary for election," according to a news release.

Parker, 73, won two World Championships in his 19 big league seasons. Nicknamed "The Cobra," he was born in Mississippi and grew up in Cincinnati. He attended Cincinnati's Courter Technical High School, where he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1970 in the 14th round of the MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his major league debut in 1973.

RELATED: MLB Network Airs Intimate Look At Dave Parker's Career, Parkinson's Battle

Parker won back-to-back National League batting titles in 1977-78 and earned MVP honors in 1978 as well. He won the World Series with the Pirates in 1979, and again 10 years later with the Athletics. He's a three-time Gold Glove Award winner in right field, and was known during his time with the Reds as a mentor to Barry Larkin and Eric Davis.

At age 68, Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lives with his wife, Kellye, in Cincinnati. Allen died in 2020.

Parker's time with the Reds was relatively brief compared to his 11-year run as a Pirate, but he made a lasting impression on his hometown team — an impression that led to Parker being inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was with the Reds from 1984 through 1987. The 1985 campaign was Parker’s best while wearing a Reds uniform. He batted .312 and led the National League in doubles (42), RBI (125) and total bases (350).

Parker's impressive numbers in 1985 resulted in him being second in the voting for National League MVP. He was edged out of a second MVP award that year by Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee.

