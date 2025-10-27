FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew to face off in postseason installment of 'Hell Is Real' rivalry

FC Cincinnati is welcoming the Columbus Crew to TQL Stadium Monday evening for the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Known by fans as the "Hell Is Real Derby," this year's highly anticipated postseason installment of the rivalry will pit the 3-seed FCC against the 7-seed Crew in a three-match series for a spot in the conference semifinals. Both cities will host matches, with Cincinnati set to host two games.

While the FCC posted a better regular-season record this year, fans say that when it comes to this in-state rivalry, you can throw out the record books.

This series is poised to be another thrilling chapter in the history of the rivalry, as Cincinnati looks to finally capitalize on its regular-season success and reach the MLS Cup Final. In the past, Columbus has stood in the way.

The first time the clubs met in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup, the newly created FCC was still playing in the second-tier United Soccer League, but managed to beat the Crew 1-0 and advance in the tournament.

The last time they met in the postseason in 2023, FCC was the top-seeded club in the conference, but fell to the 3-seed Columbus in the conference final on an extra-time goal from the Crew's Christian Ramirez. Columbus went on to win the 2023 MLS Cup.

Joe Cobbs, sports business professor at Northern Kentucky University and self-described FCC fan, says despite Cincinnati's success on the pitch, Columbus, one of the original MLS clubs, has had their number when it matters most. The newer club, FC Cincinnati, has the better record this season and home-field advantage in this series, but the Crew may still have a mental edge.

"That's the great thing about rivalries. They're hard to predict," Cobbs said. "The Crew kind of has this 'big brother' advantage over FCC because of past events, and they're certainly the older brother as it relates to the league, so I think it's pretty unpredictable."

The first whistle at TQL Stadium is set for 6:45 PM.

