Cincinnati's Economic Development Reform Panel heard feedback from a few people Friday on its draft recommendations. City Council formed the panel in…
The city of Cincinnati will pay a contractor $150,000 for an audit of recent economic development deals. Council unanimously appropriated the funds…
Cincinnatians speaking to the Economic Development Reform Panel Friday say it's time for big changes.The panel was formed in response to three council…
Updated: Wednesday, Dec. 11 4:02 p.m. Cincinnati City Council adopted a motion Wednesday designed to bring more balance to development projects in the…
Cities around the country deal with the same issue: offering the right amount of incentives to developers to complete projects in their cities without…
Two parking garages north of the Duke Energy Convention Center will soon be under new ownership and new management. The Port is buying the garages at 609…
The head of REDI Cincinnati is stepping down. President and CEO Johnna Reeder has led the Regional Economic Development Initiative since its inception in…
What's described as the Super Bowl of economic development is coming to Cincinnati starting next week.The Site Selectors Guild 2018 annual conference…
Cincinnati's Department of Community and Economic Development is out with its 2016 Annual Report. Director Oscar Bedolla says the city saw more than $440…
Cincinnati officials are continuing work to update the economic incentives used to get companies to locate or expand in the city. An outside consultant…