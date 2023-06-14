By November, Covington will have its first new industrial space in decades. Who will fill it?

Construction is underway on the first new industrial space in Covington in decades. Developer Josh Niederhelman with Covcor says the $17.6-million building with 146-000-square feet of space behind the Latonia Commerce Center, will be finished in November. He's now looking for tenants.

"They would have high-tech type of operations. They could be making anything from drones to widgets used in any number of manufacturing processes," says Niederhelman. He even mentions a possible call center. "We're building four walls and a roof. It literally could be anything."

Because the demand for such space is high, Niederhelman is confident he can find four tenants. The project is a spec build, meaning no users have been signed or announced.

"As this community continues to expand, we wanted to be able to service that with last-mile deliveries, with manufacturing, and provide jobs to the local community," he says.

Covington anticipates more than 100 jobs and up to $145,000 a year in payroll tax revenue.

Joseph Meyer is mayor of Latonia, where the project is being built. At the groundbreaking Wednesday he said, "It's a great sign of faith in the continued growth of Covington, generally, and Latonia specifically."

Covington Economic Development Director Tom West is looking forward to the space.

"It's a signal for the revitalization of Covington that has been going on for the last 10 years or so that Latonia has been part of that," says West.

Covcor / This is a rendering of the space.

The future building is at 135 W. 38th Street and will sit on eight acres owned by Covcor, just west of what's now called the Latonia Commerce Center, and east of the railroad tracks.

Other economic developments in Latonia include the pending move of Keller Logistics, the opening of Enzweiler Building Institute's new construction trades school, the new Covington Academy of Heritage Trades and grants and loans to at least 18 businesses there.

