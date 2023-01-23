Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year.

"We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting things going on in that section of Downtown, I think it's important that the city does retain site control. And I think that whatever goes in there is going to be, frankly, a better fit than Saks was and add more vitality and energy in that critical block."

The city already owns the land and was leasing it to Saks; the purchase is for the "improvements" to the lot, which consists of the building. Agreements for other parts of the building will remain, like the Hyatt Regency ballroom.

The city's estimate for fair market value of the building is $2,595,000. Instead of entering a binding arbitration process with Saks over the market value, the city offered the $3 million purchase price.

The funds come from the Downtown South/Riverfront TIF District fund, which holds property tax revenue from within the district to be spent on projects that benefit the public in the same area.

It’s a key spot for Downtown development, located a block east of Fountain Square. It's also a block away from the Duke Energy Convention Center and within the area slated to be a "convention district" in the future.

Council's Budget and Finance Committee gave the purchase initial approval Monday, with a final council vote expected Wednesday.