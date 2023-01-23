© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
Saks Fifth Ave Cincinnati store closing
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The Saks Fifth Avenue department store closed permanently at the end of 2022.

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year.

"We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting things going on in that section of Downtown, I think it's important that the city does retain site control. And I think that whatever goes in there is going to be, frankly, a better fit than Saks was and add more vitality and energy in that critical block."

The city already owns the land and was leasing it to Saks; the purchase is for the "improvements" to the lot, which consists of the building. Agreements for other parts of the building will remain, like the Hyatt Regency ballroom.

The city's estimate for fair market value of the building is $2,595,000. Instead of entering a binding arbitration process with Saks over the market value, the city offered the $3 million purchase price.

The funds come from the Downtown South/Riverfront TIF District fund, which holds property tax revenue from within the district to be spent on projects that benefit the public in the same area.

It’s a key spot for Downtown development, located a block east of Fountain Square. It's also a block away from the Duke Energy Convention Center and within the area slated to be a "convention district" in the future.

Council's Budget and Finance Committee gave the purchase initial approval Monday, with a final council vote expected Wednesday.

Tags
Local News Cincinnati City CouncilSakseconomic developmentTIF districts
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello