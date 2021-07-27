-
Holocaust Remembrance events are largely virtual again this year, thanks to the pandemic. The local commemoration of Yom HaShoah expands to a week in…
Two museums on opposite ends of Ohio have joined forces to create the Holocaust Education Campaign.Cincinnati’s Holocaust and Humanity Center and…
Former WCPO-TV reporter Hagit Limor returns to Channel 9 Monday night with a half-hour special retracing her father's journey to survive the Holocaust…
The recently renamed Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center (HHC) held its grand opening at Union Terminal last month.The HHC's 7,500-square-foot…
On January 23, the Holocaust & Humanity Center will present Violins of Hope, a community performance featuring nine Holocaust era violins, played by some…
On June 14, the Mayerson JCC will host a performance of the one-woman show, Images: Remembrances of the Holocaust - The Eva Schloss Story at 7pm. This…
Dr. Danny M. Cohen, an assistant professor of instruction at Northwestern University's School of Education and Social Policy and The Crown Family Center…
Last week we discussed the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, this afternoon we’ll hear about another episode during that terrible time.…
Between 1940 and 1945, approximately 1.3 million men, women and children, most of whom were Jewish, were deported to Auschwitz. Before the concentration…
Opera performed by Jewish children held in a concentration camp during World War II. It is almost impossible to imagine such beauty amid such horror. But…