Jeff Berding

FC Cincinnati is joining forces with Germany's TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to develop talent and improve business operations.The partnership with TSG 1899…
What was supposed to be some short website videos turned into a two-hour special about the creation of FC Cincinnati and how it captured the hearts of…
Representatives with FC Cincinnati are planning meetings either Friday or Monday with tenants who are being asked to move out of apartments now owned by…
Raise your hand if you ever, for a second, believed that FC Cincinnati really wanted to put a soccer stadium in the cramped quarters of Oakley.OK, now…
Updated: 6:33 p.m.FC Cincinnati doubled its offer to Cincinnati Public Schools in a proposed land swap to build a new soccer stadium, but the deal may…
Oakley, the West End or Newport? Much of FC Cincinnati’s recent focus has been on the West End, and the soccer team just sweetened its proposed deal to…
A five-member majority of Cincinnati City Council gave FC Cincinnati what it wanted Monday afternoon - $37 million for infrastructure improvements around…
The city's newest professional sports team is announcing its first big sponsors. Soccer team FC Cincinnati says UC Health is coming on board as presenting…