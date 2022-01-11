Jeff Berding to shift roles with FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati says Jeff Berding will no longer be president of the soccer club. He's being promoted to co-CEO alongside controlling owner Carl Lindner III.

In a statement the team says Berding will serve as president of FC Cincinnati Holdings, overseeing "the enterprise, where priorities include expanding fan engagement, winning the World Cup bid and other major soccer events, growing revenue, attracting events to TQL Stadium, maximizing sports betting commercial opportunities, overseeing development around TQL Stadium, enhancing content production, exploring opportunities for facility expansion, leading consideration of a Women’s Team and other potential developments to come in the future."

The search for a new team president will be led by Sportsology's Mike Forde.

Lindner says the timing was right for a promotion and he didn't "feel the title of Team President for Jeff sufficiently addressed his leadership position, which the FC Cincinnati Holdings President/Team Co-CEO title more accurately provides and better defines his co-executive leadership of the enterprise with me."

In the release Berding thanks Lindner for his confidence in him and says he's "blessed to work alongside (Lindner) leading our enterprise."