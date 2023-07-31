Jeff Berding sees 'opportunity' for an event space in West End development

FC Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding says market analysis shows Cincinnati is missing out on events because it doesn't have a new entertainment center that's smaller than Taft Theater, the music venues on both sides of the river, Riverbend and the stadiums.

So, he's planning to build a 1,500- to 2,000-seat venue as part of the $300 million development north of TQL Stadium in the West End. This would be in addition to a hotel, apartments, office space and retail, as reported by WVXU's Nick Swartsell.

"At 1,500 to 2,000 seats, what we have in the current market is Bogart's, which I enjoyed when I was in college a very long time ago," says Berding.

He says this would be a new building for not only music, but comedy, e-sports and corporate training as well.

FC Cincinnati / The orange shows where the venue would be built.

According to Berding, "There's a market opportunity here and this event center will give us an opportunity to fill that gap while bringing people on a regular basis into our mixed-use development to support some of the retail and other attractions, apartments, office and the hotel that we're going to be building."

He hopes to break ground by the end of the year.

Any final approval would have to come from Cincinnati City Council.

