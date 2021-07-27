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The funding will help pay for 37 local projects including improvements to Victory Parkway, the Western Hills Viaduct, bus projects in Ohio and Kentucky, and the Oxford area trail system.
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A regional government group has an eye on economic development opportunities for small airports.
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The Comprehensive Climate Action Plan was developed by several local organizations, including the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, City of Cincinnati, Green Umbrella and Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.
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The Regional Council of Governments oversees where federal transportation funding is directed, and says it wants to hear from more people.
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OKI's plan will put a lot of money into road maintenance and safety features.
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The regional council of governments is finalizing its 2026-2029 transportation improvement plan, a blueprint for $4.8 billion in federal, state and local transportation funding across the tristate region.
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Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the $3.6 billion companion bridge project is trucking along.
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Projects include building the Oasis Corridor of the Ohio River Trail, adding 10 hybrid buses to Metro’s fleet and constructing new bike and pedestrian walkways on the I-75 bridge crossings.
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A proposed charter amendment would write a requirement for proportional representation into law and allow the city of Cincinnati to negotiate with the OKI Regional Council of Governments to get the city more representation on the Council's board.
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Local governments can use the web-based app to put in their information, pick viable locations and apply for grants.