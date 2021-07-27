-
Thursday, March 1 at 7:00 pmFrom America Abroad: Massive document leaks have led to the fall of world leaders and to new anti-corruption laws. But some…
-
Cincinnati officials are once again reviewing security measures at City Hall. City Manager Harry Black told a council committee Monday a team of employees…
-
Miami University's newest canine officer is part of the security team for Monday's visit by Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.Miami's first…
-
In the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings, Miami University is stepping up security at its upcoming graduation ceremonies.University spokeswoman Claire…
-
Flying Pig Marathon organizers say they're taking extraordinary measures to reassess and strengthen security plans.There will be a larger police presence…
-
You may not realize it but if you go to the new Horseshoe Casino or even walk past it, chances are you will be watched on camera. The casino security…
-
The Cincinnati School District is getting high marks for its safety and security. Every year CPS Director of School Services Bill Moehring gives the…