Big Bands, Fall Festivals, & Opera and Yoga

Elaine Diehl with this week's Music Notes from 10/8-14+

This week on "Music Notes", you'll find information about a number of big band concerts, a couple of fall festivals, and an interesting program sponsored by Cincinnati Opera combining yoga with live opera performances.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is coming to Music Hall's Ballroom and the Blue Wisp Big Band will be performing a tribute memorial with guest jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton. The Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival's at Town Hall Park this Saturday, and the Cincinnati Celtic Festival at Summit Park in Blue Ash this week.

1. Glenn Miller Orchestra - Music Hall Ballroom - 10/10/18

2. Blue Wisp Big Band - Caffe Vivace - 10/10/18.

They're also performing the afternoon of 10/21/18 for a Progressive Memorial Tribute to John von Ohlen with special guest jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton. The tribute moves on to Dee Felice's with the Phil DeGreg Trio at 6pm. Both venues are currently taking reservations.

3. Faux Frenchmen - Dee Felice - 10/10/18 & Caffe Vivace - 10/13/18

4. Phil Degreg & Friends - Brazilian jam session - The Greenwich - 10/11/18

5. Val Emmich - author of "Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel" based on the Tony award-winning Broadway production - Joseph Beth Booksellers - Rookwood Pavilion - 10/11/18. You can hear his phone interview with Jim Stump recorded 10/8/18 on the Local Exposure webpage.

6. Wild Carrot - College Hill Coffee Company - 10/12/18

7. Jazz About Art show - Belterra Park on Kellogg Avenue - Art Gore & the Jazz Knights - 10/12/18

8. Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival - Town Hall Park at 5660 Belmont Avenue - Musicians playing from 10am-4pm.

9. Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Gala - Peterloon - WGUC host Elaine Diehl - Michael Chertock w/members of the CSO & other special guests - 10/13/18

10. Cincinnati Celtic Festival - Summit Park in Blue Ash - 10/13-10/14/18

11. Opera & Yoga - Corbett Opera Center in Music Hall - 10/15