City And Plush Family Encourage People To Sign Up For Smart911

By 5 minutes ago
  • ron plush
    Ron Plush explains the importantance of Smart911 during a press conference at Cincinnati City Hall Tuesday.
    Jay Hanselman / WVXU

Cincinnati officials are launching a series of public service announcements encouraging people to sign up for Smart911.  

The Smart911 website allows people to provide important details for emergency dispatchers. While some details are standard with a landline phone, that's not the case for cell phones.

The announcements feature Jill and Ron Plush, who's son Kyle died in April after getting trapped in a minivan. He called 911 twice for help, but responding officers were unable to find him.

"We need to arm our emergency dispatchers and first responders with information to help them make faster and better decisions and shorten response times to help save lives," Jill Plush said.

"This is going to give the call takers the ability to have critical information in the event that you were to call 911," Ron Plush said. "That in itself is worth the 15 minutes of time it will take to sign up."

When you setup an account with Smart911, you can provide as much or as little information as you like.  The details are private and only available if you call for help.  

The service is also available in more than 1,000 other cities in 40 states.

Tags: 
Smart 911
emergency response
911
Kyle Plush

