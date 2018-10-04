City Of Dayton Suing Manufacturers Over Water Contamination

The City of Dayton is suing several manufacturers that made products containing toxic chemicals that have threatened the city’s water supply.

There are five companies named in the city of Dayton Lawsuit - 3M Company, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Chemguard, Inc., Tyco Fire Products L.P., and National Foam, Inc.

The city says the defendants operated in Dayton at some time and used the chemical perfluorooctane sulfonate or PFOS in the manufacturing of a foam product used to fight fires.

The city says they are suing those companies to recover money spent protecting and cleaning the city’s drinking water.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Dayton Mayor, Nan Whaley, announced the lawsuit filed in federal court.

A statement released by the city following the press conference, states that they believe the companies, for more than 40 years, “knew that the chemicals were toxic but chose to place profits over human health.”

The city maintains that Dayton’s drinking water is still safe but in June a federal report revealed that the chemicals were more harmful than previously thought.

The now-banned chemicals PFOS and PFOA were also used in some household products, like non-stick pans until about 10 years ago.