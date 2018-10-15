'Daily Show' Star Trevor Noah Coming To Cincinnati Feb. 1

Comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, brings his stand-up act to the Aronoff Center on Friday, Feb. 1.

Noah, 34, has triumphed in a seemingly impossible task – replacing hugely popular Jon Stewart in 2015 on Comedy Central's flagship show at 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Two years later, Noah won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. The Daily Show was nominated again this year, but did not win.

Tickets for his Loud & Clear 2019 tour go on sale to the public starting 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 and the Aronoff Center ticket office. Presale tickets will be on sale to Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) members beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 17, and to CAA e-news subscribers beginning 10 a.m. Thursday Oct. 18.

Loud & Clear is his first arena show.

From the Live Nation release: "Kicking off January 18 in Norfolk, Virginia, the 23-city tour will visit cities including Tampa, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and many more. The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events.

"Born in South Africa during the end of apartheid, he often shares incisive social and political commentary on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and through his various stand-up specials and writing. In 2016, Trevor released his first book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which became an instant New York Times bestseller. "