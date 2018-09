Colorado-based Dispatch formed in 1996 and became one of the most successful Indie bands ever, jokingly called “the biggest band nobody’s ever heard of!”

Dispatch is back with their first new album in 5 years America, Location 12 and a renewed commitment to being a band.

The band is touring behind the new record and will play in PNC Pavilion on Sunday, September 16. Elaine Diehl had the chance to chat with drummer/vocalist Brad Corrigan.