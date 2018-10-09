George Clooney Expands His Paramount Television Deal

  • George Clooney returns to TV in 2019.
George Clooney and business partner Grant Heslov have signed a two-year "first look" deal with Paramount TV for all of their "television, digital and episodic projects," Deadline reports.

Through their Smokehouse Pictures, Clooney and Heslov are producing and directing the six-part Catch-22 miniseries with Paramount TV. It will be streamed on Hulu next year. Catch-22 was announced during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena in January.

The miniseries, based on Joseph Heller's 1961 novel set in Italy during World War II, will be Clooney's first TV series since his breakthrough on NBC's ER (1993-98), after regular series roles on Facts of Life, E/R, Roseanne, Sisters, Bodies of Evidence and Baby Talk.

Clooney, the 1979 Augusta Independent High School graduate who grew up in Fort Mitchell, Mason and Augusta, also stars in the miniseries with Kyle Chandler (Manchester By The Sea, Friday Night Lights), Christopher Abbott, (First Man, Girls, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul, Major Crimes), Hugh Laurie (House, Veep) and Martin Delaney (Zero Dark Thirty).

The deal gives Paramount TV first dibs on any TV, digital or serial projects from Clooney and Heslov, whose credits include The Ides of March, filmed here in 2011, and Argo, which won the 2013 Academy Award for best picture.

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with Paramount TV ... Our experience on Catch-22 has been nothing but terrific," said Clooney and Heslov in the Deadline story.

Catch-22 is his most recent acting credit on the Internet Movie Database. He and Heslov are producing On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a 10-episode dark comedy starring Kristen Dunst for AMC, and Red Platoon,  starring Oscar-winner Casey Affleck for Sony Pictures.

Clooney, 57, became a father for the first time in June 2017. George and wife Amal had twins, Ella and Alexander.

