Related Program: 
Focus on Technology

How Drone Crews Are Helping Restore Power After Hurricane Florence

By 12 minutes ago
  • A screenshot of available drone crews deployed to the Carolinas last week. Power companies can survey damage with the drones while they wait for roads to reopen.
    A screenshot of available drone crews deployed to the Carolinas last week. Power companies can survey damage with the drones while they wait for roads to reopen.
    Duke Energy

Power companies, including Duke Energy, are putting their drones into action to survey damage from Hurricane Florence. The information they get helps develop a plan to get the electricity back on sooner.

The problem with Florence is all the flooding and bucket trucks aren't able to drive through the water. So in the meantime, dozens of drones help work out a plan of action.

Duke's Manager of Unmanned Aerial Systems Jacob Velky says it helps get eyes on the damaged infrastructure. "So when the flooding recedes we have the reconaissance of what that damage is going to look like and we can preposition the tools, materials and the people to get the lights on in those flooded areas as quickly as possible after the water recedes," he explains. 

Here is video of a Duke drone inspecting a line in the Wilmington, North Carolina area:

In North Carolina, some rivers receded but then crested again. At least 13 rivers were at major flood stage when WVXU interviewed Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Vice President for Security and Preparedness Scott Aaronson. EEI is a power company trade group.

"The use cases have just exploded in number," he says. "We can do this from everything from maintenance to surveillance on our lines to disaster response."

Velky was one of the first to use a drone to restring power lines in Puerto Rico.

Duke has been using drones since 2015, testing them in Indiana and North Carolina.

Electric companies now have more than three dozen drone crews in the Carolinas helping to restore power.

Tags: 
drones
UAS
UAV
Duke Energy
Edison Electric Institute
Hurricane Florence
Focus on Technology
technology
natural disaster

Related Content

You Can Now Fly A Drone Closer To CVG

By Feb 19, 2018
AirMap/CVG

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now allowing drones within the previously restricted five miles of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and 49 other airports. To ensure safety, CVG has added an extra layer of security.

Using Drones In Movie Making, Including The Locally Filmed "Marauders"

By Jun 23, 2016
Provided

Smaller, lighter, less-expensive digital cameras, computer generated imaging (CGI), non-linear editing and other advances in technology have provided film makers with an entirely new set of tools to tell their stories and create movie magic. 