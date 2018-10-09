Kentucky 9th in U.S. for Women Murdered by Men with Intimate Partners Most Vulnerable

By 33 minutes ago
Originally published on October 8, 2018 4:41 pm

A new study shows Kentucky is among the top 10 states in the nation where women are murdered by men. Women in intimate partner relationships are especially vulnerable.

The report called “When Men Murder Women” is by the nonprofit Violence Policy Center in Washington, D.C. and uses data from the FBI.

The report says having guns in the home can allow domestic violence to escalate to murder. And women are much more likely to be a victim at home than in any other place. 

Kentucky ranks 9th in the U.S. with 39 females murdered by males in 2016. Of the 39 killed, 25 were white, 11 were black and two were Asian or Pacific Islander.

More than 80 percent were killed with handguns. Others were killed by knives, blunt objects or bodily force. The average age of the victims was 38.

State homicide rates were based on percentage of population. The study examines only instances involving one female homicide victim and one male offender. 

The top five states with women murdered by men are Alaska, Louisiana, Nevada, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Kentucky
domestic violence
Violence Policy Center
guns

