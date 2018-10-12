Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Mauritania, Medical Marijuana, Metro And More: A Look At This Week's Top Stories

By Dan Hurley 6 minutes ago
  • cincinnati edition
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

A father of five sits in federal custody, facing deportation to the African nation of Mauritania. His family says slavery awaits him, and even the risk of death in his home country. Amadou Sow is one 70,000 Afro-Mauritanians exiled from their country after a war that started in 1989. And now he is one of seven Mauritanians in federal custody in Morrow County, Ohio.

Also this week, a look inside the largest marijuana grow facility in Southwest Ohio. Cresco Labs began cultivation at its 50,000-square-foot facility in August. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio on September 8, but products are not projected to reach licensed dispensaries until the beginning of 2019. You can get updated information about Ohio's medical marijuana program by checking out the Enquirer's Marijuana Discussion Group on Facebook.

After a Cincinnati Metro stop becomes a candidate for the "sorriest" bus stop in North America, it's clear that change is long overdue for the bus system. We'll take a look at five ideas to revitalize Metro and see if they are feasible or far beyond our scope.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top news stories are: with the Cincinnati Enquirer, race and community reporter Mark Curnutte (@MarkCurnutte); development reporter Randy Tucker (@rstucker612); and transportation reporter Hannah Sparling (@hksparling).

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 12 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
transportation
Metro
medical marijuana

Related Content

Ribbon Cut On Yellow Springs' New Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility

By Oct 10, 2018

Ohio’s new medical marijuana program was set to be fully operational in September, but it was delayed by hiccups with the implementation process.

One of the state's first-to-open, and largest, cultivation facilities is located in Yellow Springs. The Cresco Labs facility Monday celebrated its grand opening.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, WYSO’s April Laissle went along for a tour. 

Medical Marijuana: Ohio Patients Waiting Through Program Delays

By Dan Hurley Sep 10, 2018
Pixabay.com

Ohio's long-awaited medical marijuana program was slated to rollout last week. That didn't happen. Establishing a regulated and safe industry has proved to be a long process, with delays that have put off the September 8th deadline that was written into law.

CBD Is A Breakthrough Treatment for Epilepsy, But Could It Help Other Conditions?

By Aug 23, 2018
Courtesy / University of Cincinnati

A medication derived from marijuana could help patients with a rare form of epilepsy. Epidiolex, a pure cannabidiol (CBD) with no THC content, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June.