Mauritania, Medical Marijuana, Metro And More: A Look At This Week's Top Stories

A father of five sits in federal custody, facing deportation to the African nation of Mauritania. His family says slavery awaits him, and even the risk of death in his home country. Amadou Sow is one 70,000 Afro-Mauritanians exiled from their country after a war that started in 1989. And now he is one of seven Mauritanians in federal custody in Morrow County, Ohio.

Also this week, a look inside the largest marijuana grow facility in Southwest Ohio. Cresco Labs began cultivation at its 50,000-square-foot facility in August. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio on September 8, but products are not projected to reach licensed dispensaries until the beginning of 2019. You can get updated information about Ohio's medical marijuana program by checking out the Enquirer's Marijuana Discussion Group on Facebook.

After a Cincinnati Metro stop becomes a candidate for the "sorriest" bus stop in North America, it's clear that change is long overdue for the bus system. We'll take a look at five ideas to revitalize Metro and see if they are feasible or far beyond our scope.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top news stories are: with the Cincinnati Enquirer, race and community reporter Mark Curnutte (@MarkCurnutte); development reporter Randy Tucker (@rstucker612); and transportation reporter Hannah Sparling (@hksparling).

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 12 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.