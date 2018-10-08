Miami's Luxembourg Campus Celebrates 50th Anniversary

  • Nearly 12,000 students have studied at the Miami University Dolibois European Center since it opened in 1968.
Miami University is celebrating the 50th anniversary this week of its campus in Luxembourg.

The Miami University Dolibois European Center opened in 1968 during a study abroad push by American colleges.

Dean Thierry Leterre says the Luxembourg program offers an education and a gateway to Europe.

"Because Luxembourg is very well situated in Europe," Leterre says, "our students travel all around Europe and they bring back with them the unique perspective from not only their life in Luxembourg but their travels in Europe."

Luxembourg is slightly smaller than Rhode Island and is bordered by France, Belgium and Germany. The population is just over a half a million people.
More than 11,500 students have studied on the Luxembourg campus since its inception.

"The support of the Luxembourgish community means we have incredible people teaching at the center," Leterre says. "I think our students will meet with more ambassadors than they will for the rest of their lives."

The center is named for Miami graduate John Dolibois who is perhaps most well-known for becoming a U.S. ambassador in the years following his role as a member of the Army Intelligence team that interrogated the highest-ranking Nazi war criminals in the lead up to the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials.

Dolibois was born in Luxembourg and helped establish Miami's campus there in 1968. He died in 2014.

The center is celebrating its anniversary by hosting tours, symposiums and a celebration convocation.

