Ohio Elections Commission Will Investigate Pureval's Campaign Finances

By 38 minutes ago
  • aftab pureval
    Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval speaks at a fundraising event for his 1st House District campaign challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot at a supporters home, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Maineville, Ohio.
    John Minchillo / AP

The Ohio Election Commission will do its own investigation into whether or not Democratic congressional candidate Aftab Pureval improperly spent money from his state campaign fund on his federal race.

That would be a violation of Ohio election law.

The commission voted 6-1 Thursday morning to look into the complaint filed by Mark Miller of Citizens Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (COAST).

Pureval spent $30,000 from his clerk of courts campaign in the first six months of 2018. He has said those were expenses related to his county office.

But Miller, through his lawyer, Brian Shrive, argues that Pureval filed inaccurate campaign finance reports, failed to document expenses and spent money from his clerk of courts campaign account on his congressional campaign. Pureval is running against Republican incumbent Steve Chabot. 

After Thursday morning's hearing, Both sides had their own take on the commission's action. 

"Aftab Pureval acted legally and appropriately with respect to all campaign finance reporting,'' said Alex Lundrigan, a spokesman for the Pureval campaign. "The Ohio Elections Commission did not find today that any violation occured, but rather has given the parties the chance to make their case at a subsequent hearing." 

Chris Martin, regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee,  put out a written statement. "As we've said all along, Aftab Pureval is a phony politician who thinks the rules don't apply to him." 

One of the checks in question was for $16,427 and was made out to GBA Strategies, a Washington, D.C. firm that does polling for Democratic candidates. Recently, GBA Strategies released a poll paid for by the Pureval campaign showing the 36-year-old Democrat with a 2 percentage point lead over Chabot, who has held the First Congressional District seat for 22 years.

It is one of the most closely watched House races in the country, as the Democrats try to regain control of Congress. Most recent polling shows the Chabot-Pureval race a virtual dead heat.

Thursday's hearing in Columbus lasted about an hour.

Phil Richter, executive director of the Ohio Elections Commission, said a majority of board members "believed there was at least a sufficient showing that there was a possible violation of election law, and that it was worth investigating further."

"It doesn't mean there will be a finding against the Pureval campaign,'' Richter told WVXU. "There could be, but there must be an investigation into the charges first."

The elections commission has not yet set a date for another hearing on the matter. Richter said he will work with both campaigns to find a date suitable to both.

"I think the board would like to deal with this as quickly as possible,'' Richter said.

Tags: 
Aftab Pureval
Steve Chabot
Ohio Elections Commission
campaign finance
Howard Wilkinson
Politics

Related Content

Election Official: I Removed Info From Checks After Pureval Campaign Manager Asked If It Was Legal

By 22 hours ago
John Minchillo / AP

The deputy director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections said this morning she blacked out the memo line on four checks after Sarah Topy, Aftab Pureval's campaign manager asked her if it was legal to do so. 

Sally Krisel, a long-time employee of the board and former elections director, said Thursday morning that she believed it was legal. 

Krisel apologized to the board of elections and elections director Sherry Poland at an "emergency meeting" of the elections board held this morning.

Commentary: Do Pureval's Opponents Think He Was A 6-Year-Old Terrorist?

By Sep 5, 2018
aftab pureval attack ad
CLF Super PAC, YouTube / Screen grab

Did you ever read a Superman comic book when you were a kid?

If the answer is yes, then you probably know all about Bizarro World, the cube-shaped planet where everything is upside-down and contrary to normal expectations.

Well, welcome to Bizarro World.

Commentary: Chabot, Pureval Debate About Having Debates

By Aug 22, 2018
Patrick Semansky / AP

Some people find this hard to believe, but the race in Ohio's 1st Congressional District between Democratic challenger Aftab Pureval and Republican incumbent Steve Chabot really is one of the most competitive House races in the country.