Ohio Issue 1: The Pros And Cons

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
  • herion syringe
    On November 6, Ohio voters will decide on State Issue 1, which would change drug possession charges and divert money to treatment programs.
    Wikimedia Commons

On election day, Ohio voters will decide State Issue 1, which, if passed, would change drug possession felonies to misdemeanors, steering non-violent drug offenders away from prison and into treatment.

Proponents of Issue 1 say it would reduce the number of people in state prisons for low-level crimes and save tens of millions of dollars annually in prison spending, which would be used to increase drug treatment and rehabilitation programs.

Those opposing the amendment say it would make it more difficult to prosecute drug traffickers, takes away available resources from the court for rehabilitating people and doesn't give judges the ability to use incarceration when it's necessary.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Ohio Issue 1 are Clermont County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jerry McBride; and Executive Director of the Ohio Justice and Policy Center and Professor of Law at Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law, David Singleton.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 17 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Issue 1
drugs
jail
prison
Ohio Medicaid Will Cover More Opioid Withdrawl Medicine

By Paige Pfleger Oct 8, 2018

The Ohio Department of Medicaid announced that Medicaid will begin covering more medications to help with drug withdrawal symptoms, beginning in January.

Former Supreme Court Justice Tags Issue 1 As "Horrible Idea"

By Aug 3, 2018

Opponents are fighting back against a statewide ballot measure that would reduce the penalties for drug offenders. Under Issue 1, minor drug-related offenses would not require prison time, prioritizing treatment instead. Critics say that sets a dangerous precedent.

As Sentencing Disparities Persist, Legislative Black Caucus Stands Behind Issue 1

By Steve Brown Oct 11, 2018

As groupsassociations, and individual polticians around Ohio line up against a statewide ballot issue to cut jail time for some drug offenders, one group remains steadfast in their support.

New Exhibit Asks Viewers "Listen" To Addicts Through Photography

By Oct 2, 2018
faces of addiction tony
Courtesy of Eric Hatch

Tony DeJohn has a gravelly voice, which belies his reserved and soft-spoken demeanor. A lifelong Ohioan, he calls himself an "Italian hillbilly" and counts among his hobbies walking, watching sports and "helping people."

And drugs. Specifically, meth.