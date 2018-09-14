State Audit Identifies Overspending, Bad Math At Metropolitan Sewer District

An audit of the Metropolitan Sewer District has turned up nearly $780,000 worth of illegal or unauthorized spending. State Auditor Dave Yost's office released the findings of a two year investigation Friday morning.

The report found a consultant with Focus Solutions claimed to work more than 24 hours a day, an urban planner with another consulting firm, Ribway Engineering Group, doing work that benefited the Cincinnati Planning Department, and math errors that resulted in overbilling by the city.

According to the audit, the law firm of Bricker & Eckler billed the district on behalf of Urban Strategies & Solutions, without authorization for work done.

In total, the auditor's office issued 15 findings for recovery against seven vendors, the city and the county. The auditor reports about $182,000 has been repaid.

A statement from Hamilton County administration says commissioners are reviewing the audit and have no comment at this time. The acting city manager says MSD is working to "fine tune management practices identified in the state audit."

MSD has been operated by the city, while the county approves the budget. The agreement that set that system up expired this year and has not been replaced yet.

Metropolitan Sewer District
Consent decree
MSD

Related Content

Plan To Transfer MSD Control May Be Circling The Drain

By Aug 20, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

A year after Hamilton County and Cincinnati leaders thought they'd settled the future of the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), the deal isn't done. And it may need to be reopened.

Two Plans Still Clogging The Pipeline For Sewer District Project

By Jun 28, 2018
Sarah Ramsey / WVXU

Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has to submit a Phase Two plan for consent decree work by Saturday, but the two organizations that own and operate the utility are still negotiating over what to submit.

"Vital" Sewer Project Over Budget Before Work Starts

By Jan 27, 2016
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The Lower Mill Creek Partial Remedy Project (LMCPR) is already over budget, according to Hamilton County’s utility monitor.

Dave Meyer told the Hamilton County Commissioners Wednesday the original price tag for the project is at least $13 million short of what it will actually take to complete it. 