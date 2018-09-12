Sustainability District Is The Next Green Cincinnati Project

Cincinnati sustainability enthusiasts are actively recruiting Downtown building owners to become a part of a new 2030 District. The pitch is: joining would reduce energy use, water consumption and transportation emissions by the year 2030.

Currently there are 20 active 2030 Districts across the U.S. and Cincinnati hopes to become the 21st.

Green Umbrella Executive Director Ryan Mooney-Bullock says Cincinnati is also adding a health aspect which other cities do not have. She says, "Looking at air quality, environmental quality but also occupant health and how businesses and these building owners are able to maximize these benefits to their employees by making these improvements to their building stock."

Joey Maiocco and Newsy are helping to promote the project with this video.

emersion DESIGN partner and architect Chad Edwards is on board. He says another benefit is it's aimed at attracting and retaining talent in our region. "Particularly in this boom economy right now it's a challenge to find really great people and making sure they stay in Greater Cincinnati." (Cincinnati Public Radio is a current client of emersion DESIGN)

Edwards and Mooney-Bullock say the efforts are centered around the central business district. The goal is to recruit ten founding members by the end of the year.

Mooney-Bullock says, "This is just a way to say we're going to take it up a notch. We're going to make sure the buildings continue to operate in a way that is super high-performing and reach to roll out new technology in a way that will make them even more impressive in terms of how they are saving energy."

Other 2030 Districts include Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit. Mooney-Bullock says Pittsburgh building owners have saved $84 million with the improvements.

On October 4, 2018 the founder of 2030 Districts, Ed Mazria, will speak at the Pedco High Performance Buildings Seminar.