WATCH: The Ohio U.S. Senate Debate

Saturday at 7 p.m., Republican candidate for Ohio Senate Jim Renacci and Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown meet in Columbus for the second of three debates leading up to the November 6 midterm election.

Watch live via the livestream below or by tuning in to 91.7 WVXU or 88.5 WMUB. Both WOSU and WCMH-TV in Columbus are hosting the event.

Topics discussed during the candidates' first debate on October 14 ranged from immigration reform to gun control and climate change.

The third and final debate is planned for Oct. 26 at Miami University in Oxford.