WATCH: The Ohio U.S. Senate Debate

By WVXU Staff 45 minutes ago
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, left, and Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, participate in a debate at the Idea Center in Playhouse Square, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland.
    Phil Long / AP

Saturday at 7 p.m., Republican candidate for Ohio Senate Jim Renacci and Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown meet in Columbus for the second of three debates leading up to the November 6 midterm election. 

Watch live via the livestream below or by tuning in to 91.7 WVXU or 88.5 WMUB. Both WOSU and WCMH-TV in Columbus are hosting the event. 

Topics discussed during the candidates' first debate on October 14 ranged from immigration reform to gun control and climate change.

The third and final debate is planned for Oct. 26 at Miami University in Oxford. 

Brown, Renacci Spar In Low-Key First Debate

By Oct 15, 2018

The first debate between Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci touched on a number of topics last night, including which candidate is more in-touch with Ohio.

The debate in Cleveland was mostly low-key as Brown – a Democrat seeking a third term – and Renacci, a Republican who was elected to the House in 2010, fielded questions from moderators and audience members.

New Poll: Ohio Voters Are Split Ahead of Midterm Election

By Oct 18, 2018

A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s election.

The report by the University of Akron's Bliss Institute shows that 45 percent of 1,000 respondents want Democrats in control of the state, versus 47 percent who favor Republicans.

That's a change from most midterm elections, which are usually difficult for the sitting President's party, according to the Bliss Institute's Dave Cohen.