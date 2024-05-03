New bill would help active duty service members buy Ohio homes

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and other state legislators want non-Ohio active duty service members to have access to the Ohio Homebuyer Plus program.

It’s an enhanced savings plan that offers an income tax deduction, which began January 2024.

Currently, participants must be 18 years old, an Ohio resident, have a primary Ohio address and use the money to purchase Ohio property.

Under the program, prospective homebuyers work with a participating bank or credit union to apply for a savings account. Accounts connected with Ohio Homebuyer Plus must be used within five years, maintain a minimum balance of at least $100 and cannot exceed a maximum balance of $100,000.

According to Sprague, a new bill in the state House would enable non-Ohio active duty military members to join.

"If you’re from Florida, California or Tennessee and you are coming here on active duty you can take advantage of this program in order to buy a primary residence, buy a home here in the state of Ohio," Sprague said.

Sprague also said another benefit is service members can combine the Ohio Homebuyer Plus Program with other military benefits. About 30 banks across Ohio are partnering with the treasurer's office in this program.

State Rep. Brian Lampton (R) supports the new bill, which he said will benefit growing communities in all of our state’s 88 counties.

“We want all of these homes to be owner occupied. They’re invested in that community, we’re going to have a nice looking house, a nice looking yard," Lampton said. "We’re going to send out kids to the schools and we’re going to participate in all the local things."

Right now, versions of this bill are moving through both the Ohio House and Senate.

