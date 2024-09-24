Haitian nonprofit files charges in Springfield against Trump, Vance

The leader of a Haitian organization filed criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, accusing them of disrupting public services, making false alarms, and other offenses in Springfield.

The criminal charges were filed by the nonprofit Hatian Bridge Alliance in the Clark County Municipal Court, according to a statement from The Chandra Law Firm. The memorandum and affidavit charging Trump and Vance with crimes were also posted on the law firm's website.

Guerline Jozef, the alliance’s cofounder and executive director, who filed on the alliance's behalf, said in a statement that he charged Vance and Trump with multiple violations, ranging from disrupting public service via causing bomb threats to aggravated menacing.

Jozef filed the criminal charges with the court under the authority granted to private citizens by Ohio Revised Code, which allows private citizens to "file an affidavit charging the offense committed" and require the reviewing court to either immediately issue arrest warrants or refer the matter to the prosecuting attorney for investigation.

"There’s nothing special about Trump and Vance that entitles them to get away with what they’ve done and are doing," Subodh Chandra, Jozef’s lead counsel, said in a statement. "They think they're above the law. They're not."