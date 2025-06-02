It was her dream to ride in a Mustang convertible. One volunteer made it come true

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Now a story about a woman with an unfulfilled dream, and a volunteer nearby with a lot of joy to share. KUER's Ciara Hulet has the story of how they got together.

CIARA HULET, BYLINE: Elaine Wirth loves sports cars. She used to own a Thunderbird and lately has wanted a red convertible Mustang. But she's 76, and after a few strokes, can no longer drive. Now, on a Saturday outside her retirement home, one pulls up.

(SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE PULLING UP)

ELAINE WIRTH: Whoa. Wow, wow, wow.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Mom, you get to go ride in this Mustang.

HULET: Legacy House in Spanish Fork, Utah, has a new bucket list program to make residents' wishes come true with the help of the community. Marketing Director Emma Sorensen put this surprise together.

EMMA SORENSEN: People have this idea that they move into an assisted living and their story's ending, when in reality, it's just another beginning of a cool and amazing chapter of their story.

HULET: Once Wirth's seatbelt is on...

(SOUNDBITE OF SEATBELT CLICKING)

HULET: ...This spunky grandma blows kisses to her family.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLOWING KISSES)

HULET: She's ready to party in the convertible, wearing red, white and blue clothes.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Bye, Grandma.

WIRTH: OK, may never be back.

(LAUGHTER)

HULET: She's delighted by the purr of the engine.

WIRTH: Listen to that music. Yes, yes, yes.

HULET: Sandra Lamb owns the Mustang and volunteered for this as fast as she could.

SANDRA LAMB: This is a "Golden Girl" moment.

WIRTH: Yeah. That's true.

HULET: Lamb's dad died two years ago, but she remembers taking him out for rides in this convertible.

LAMB: So I'd pull up in my dad's driveway, and I said, Dad, you want to go topless today?

WIRTH: (Laughter).

LAMB: And he'd laugh and laugh, and we'd get in the car, and he went for his topless ride.

WIRTH: Oh, he got to go.

LAMB: So that was...

HULET: Lamb bought this car for herself after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

LAMB: It was the color red, of love and happiness. And so I just finished my treatment, actually, about three months ago, and I am...

HULET: Wow.

LAMB: ...Good to go. So it's...

HULET: Congratulations.

LAMB: ...A celebration for me, too.

HULET: And Lamb says it makes her happy to share the joy.

LAMB: That's why the door's open. You can come - call me for a ride anytime.

WIRTH: OK.

LAMB: OK?

WIRTH: Thank you (laughter).

LAMB: I expect a phone call.

HULET: But the ride isn't over yet.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Hi. What can I get for you?

LAMB: Can I get four small ice cream cones in a cup?

HULET: Lamb used to get ice cream with her dad every time she took him out for a ride.

WIRTH: It's yummy.

HULET: Wirth says she's going to brag to her friends at Legacy House.

WIRTH: I'm going to say, well, I can die now. I'm happy, and I've had a nice, nice ride.

HULET: And she's proving that it's never too late to live a dream.

For NPR News, I'm Ciara Hulet in Spanish Fork, Utah.

