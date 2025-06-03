Democrats in the Ohio Legislature want to put marriage equality on the ballot in 2026

Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to put marriage equality on the ballot in 2026 so voters could decide whether to recognize gay marriages in Ohio through a constitutional amendment.

That’s just one of several provisions introduced by Democratic lawmakers to mark Pride Month in Ohio.

It’s been more than five decades since the first official PRIDE protest, and Rep. Tristan Rader (D-Lakewood) says LGBTQ people are still fighting for basic rights others take for granted.

“Today, here in Ohio and across the country, extremist legislators are introducing bill after bill to try to erase LGBTQ+ people from public life. To tell trans kids they don’t belong. To roll back rights and dignity hard fought and won,” Rader said.

Rader was one of the Democrats in the Ohio Legislature who were using this month to draw attention to problems facing LGBTQ+ Ohioans.

Marriage Equality Act

Reps. Eric Synenberg (D-Beachwood) and Anita Somani (D-Dublin) introduced the Marriage Equality Act.

“Our constitution should reflect who we are today, not just who we were in the past. This is about recognizing the lived realities of thousands of Ohioans who deserve to see their rights respected in principle, not just in practice,” Synenberg said.

Gay marriage is protected right now but there’s an effort in the courts to overturn it. And if that happens, Ohio’s law would not allow those marriages to be recognized as legal in the Buckeye State. So, Synenberg and Somani are sponsoring a joint resolution in the Ohio House. And if enough of the legislators approve it, Ohio voters could decide on the 2026 ballot whether to recognize gay marriage.

“Marriage equality is something that roughly 70% of Ohio voters support. It is long overdue that we reaffirm this broad support through a constitutional amendment,” Somani said.

The Fairness Act

The Fairness Act has become a perennial piece of legislation in the Ohio Legislature. The act, which would prevent discrimination in jobs and housing based on sexual orientation, has been proposed in each legislature since 2003.

Democrats have supported the legislature in past General Assemblies but some Republicans and a coalition of business groups, including the GOP-leaning Ohio Chamber of Commerce, have also come out for it in recent years.

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), an openly Lesbian legislator herself, has been sponsoring it in recent years.

“There is no closet big enough to send us all back to. We are not going by the way,” Antonio said.

Other legislative actions

The Democrats are proposing bills to ban conversion therapy for minors. It would require certain state boards, like the state medical board, the Ohio Board of Nursing and the Ohio Board of Psychology to prevent health care professionals from taking part in conversion therapy on children under 18 years old.

The Democrats said they also plan to introduce something called the P.R.I.D.E. Act, which would include equitable access to personal hygiene care and menstrual care products in public and school bathrooms. Most of all, they said that the bill, which has yet to be introduced, would give parents the right to raise their children in an inclusive environment that honors their child’s freedom of speech and expression.

The Democrats said they will continue to fight back on proposed legislation they think will be harmful to the LGBTQ+ community in Ohio, including a proposed ban on drag performances in public.

“When you try to silence drag, you're not just targeting performers—you’re trying to erase culture, history, and identity,” said Veranda L’Ni, a drag performer in Ohio. “But we will not be silenced. We will not be erased.”

Majority of Ohio Legislature not likely to support these Democratic initiatives

The Ohio Legislature is dominated by a Republican majority which has proposed and passed bills in recent years that have angered the LGBTQ+ community in Ohio.

Recently, a majority of lawmakers passed a bill that requires K-12 students, as well as students at Ohio’s colleges, to use bathrooms that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificates. Republicans also passed a bill to prevent trans youth from playing on women’s sports teams. Governor DeWine signed both the “bathroom bill” and the “trans athletes” bills, as they are commonly called, into law.