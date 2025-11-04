Kentucky Gov. Beshear says at least 9 dead in UPS plane crash near Louisville airport

Updated: 8:35 a.m.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday morning there were at least nine confirmed deaths and 11 injuries from a United Parcel Service cargo plane crash near the Louisville airport Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:14 p.m as a cargo plane was departing for Hawaii. The plane was an MD-11, a large airliner used by shipping companies including UPS and FedEx. It contained 220,000 pounds of jet fuel, Beshear said.

Wednesday morning on X, Beshear said 16 different families have reported loved ones unaccounted for.

Kentucky, more heartbreaking news out of Louisville. The number of those lost has now risen to at least 9, with the possibility of more. Right now these families need prayers, love and support. Let’s wrap our arms around them during this unimaginable time. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 5, 2025

Huge plumes of black smoke filled the air over Louisville after the crash, which were visible for miles. More than a 100 firefighters were on the scene and had mostly contained the fire, which covered nearly a city block, as of 10:30 p.m., said Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill. They continued to look for victims as of that time.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a late-night briefing that a tragedy like this impacts everyone across the city.

"I know the feeling that I first got when I saw the plume of smoke and I heard what had happened and how my heart dropped," Greenberg said at the airport. "I know that everyone in Louisville had that same exact feeling."

Muhammad Ali International Airport will be closed until at least 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Airport officials say travelers should expect delays and cancellations on Wednesday.

Joe Sonka / KPR / KPR A plume of smoke rises above homes near George Rogers Clark Park on Nov. 4, 2025. Police reported a plane crash near the airport.

While there was no hazardous cargo on board the UPS plane, Beshear said the plane hit Kentucky Petroleum Recycling, a business just beyond the runway, "pretty directly."

"I can confirm that there was no specifically hazardous cargo on board the plane that would create an environmental issue for those around the site, but the impact and where it impacted could create those types of situations," Beshear said. "So please, if there is a shelter in place, follow it."

Beshear said that first responders treated at least 11 people around the crash site for injuries, with some very significant and requiring hospitalization.

University of Louisville Health said it received 10 patients from the incident, including two who were in critical condition and being treated at UofL Hospital's burn center. The other eight patients were described as having injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Justin Hicks / KPR / KPR

Police nearby the UPS plane crash in Louisville shortly after dusk on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

In addition to Kentucky Petroleum Recycling, Beshear said the plane crash also impacted Grade A Auto Parts, which had accounted for all but two employees.

The governor said close to two dozen agencies and departments responded to the scene of the crash to deal with the fire and rescue operations.

"We have virtually every single fire, police and emergency response group that is responding right now to what you're seeing at this time," Beshear said earlier in the night. "Let's make sure before anything else, we put the families of those that are lost, the families of those that we're worried about, first. They deserve it. Make sure we pray for them and we support them with everything we have."

Beshear said he would not speculate about the cause of the plane crash, as he would leave that to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is in charge of that ongoing investigation. Investigators are expected to arrive in Louisville on Wednesday morning.

Justin Hicks / KPR / KPR Flames nearby the UPS plane crash in Louisville shortly after dusk on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

According to UPS, WorldPort is the largest fully automated package handling facility in the world, stretching 5.2 million square feet. It serves more than 300 inbound and outbound flights daily, processing about two million packages per day. The company says WorldPort employs 20,000 workers, who sort more than 400,000 packages per hour.

People looking for missing friends and family members were advised Tuesday night to go to the family assistance center at the LMPD training facility located at 2911 Taylor Boulevard.

They can also call 1-800-631-0604 for family assistance related to the crash.

This story was updated.

