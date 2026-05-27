Alleged fraud prompts long list of potential changes to Ohio Medicaid

Reports of a billion dollars in Medicaid fraud allegedly committed by home health care providers in Ohio have yet to be fully detailed and verified. But state lawmakers are already moving toward cracking down on holes they say scammers can use to exploit the system.

The Ohio House Medicaid Committee began a three-hour session by accepting changes to a Medicaid bill they were already considering. Among the changes in the substitute bill:



increased penalties for Medicaid fraud

requirement of in-person inspections prior to a provider being enrolled

required provider agreement renewals every three years rather than five

required investigation of would-be providers with the same address, signage, etc. as other providers

suspension of payments and investigation for a suspicious increase in claims

denial or termination of agreement if provider hasn't submitted a claim in a year

required electronic visit verification (EVV) for validation of claims and payment

required fingerprinting, facial recognition and other verification for high-risk providers

dashboard to track how services are prescribed and dollars spent

required prior authorization for therapeutic behavioral health services

authorization of subpoena power for the state auditor

process to identify providers who've had agreements terminated due to fraud

reward for tips that result in recovery of fraudulent funds, capped at $10,000

"We've identified more than $9 billion in unsupported, improper, fraudulent spending across all levels of government, with unemployment and Medicaid being the largest areas of concern," Auditor Keith Faber told the committee in speaking for the changes to the bill. "This year's audit identified potential fraud related concerns in the Ohio Medicaid program that we estimated between $800 million and $4.4 billion, and a huge ineligible percentage based on our testing. Those numbers should concern every taxpayer and every member of this committee, but they should not surprise anyone who has been following our work for years."

The report from the conservative Daily Wire of $1 billion scammed from Ohio Medicaid by suspect home health providers has yet to be fully detailed. Republicans have controlled state government since 2011. Legislative leaders have blamed Gov. Mike DeWine and his former Medicaid director Maureen Corcoran for not doing more to halt fraud. DeWine put out a list of initiatives in response to the report, including a six-month moratorium on new providers and a mandatory GPS requirement for EVV.

Ben Karrasch, director of the Ohio attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, said AG Dave Yost recommended many of the changes to the bill, and suggested another one.

"We would encourage you to consider designating Medicaid fraud as a predicate offense under the Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity statutes. In our experience, these provider networks often work in concert, and by granting prosecutors an additional tool to charge bad actors, the state stands a better chance to deliver justice for the taxpayers," Karrasch said. “We will see cases where, okay, here is Provider X and they're gone. And then we go over to Provider Y to investigate, and they're sitting there behind the counter. So we're they're working together. They're networking together. We have we have tools to analyze this sort of thing."

But Medicaid director Scott Partika, who's headed the agency since October 2025, cautioned the committee that EVV isn't perfect.

“It's absolutely not a silver bullet to protect fraud. If someone still wants to defraud our system, they can use even GPS verification, and they could claim to be where they are, and not providing services," Partika said.

And he added that sometimes spending that seems fraudulent doesn’t meet the legal standard: "A lot of the times, though, it's just not there. And you can't make the fraudulent case. So sometimes it is just waste, sometimes it is. But sometimes we just don't have the evidence to to prove that it is fraud. Sometimes we don't even have the evidence to prove that it's waste.”

Among the home health providers in Ohio are people in structured family caregiver programs, who went through the waiver process to be paid to care for family members. Some lawmakers raised questions about that program.

"An able-bodied 30-year-old man who's getting paid by the government to go visit his grandma or to cook dinner for his mom may not be illegal under our current system, may not be fraud. But it's waste. It's abuse," said Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville). "I don't think it's what the overwhelming majority of Ohioans would consider to be a fair and worthwhile use of their tax dollars."

"Was it proposed and position to the people of Ohio paying the bill that in order to keep people in their homes, regardless of their diagnosis, that it would be less expensive to the state than putting them in long term care?" asked chair Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester). "Because it would seem to me that in any case, if it costs more to keep people at home with home care waivers financially to the taxpayer paying the bill, that if in that case is not equal or less to stay home, then we need to suggest that people more people go into long term care."

"I believe we know by and large that the waivers are a lower cost of care as an alternative to an institution," Partika said. "I'm not going to say that the program rules are 100% perfect. And I think we certainly have found instances where they're not and we have, actually, prosecuted for, for fraud in that space. And there certainly are areas for improvement."

The substitute bill also seeks to examine possible fraud, waste and abuse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and publicly funded child care, though it's unclear whether that will remain in the bill.