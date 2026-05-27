Travis Kelce buys minority ownership stake in Cleveland Guardians

NFL tight end Travis Kelce , a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to purchase a minority stake in his hometown Cleveland Guardians.

Kelce made the announcement on his "New Heights" podcast Wednesday morning.

“This is some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever been a part of,” Kelce said during the podcast. “The childhood memories, jumping on the (RTA) Rapid with the family or my friends in high school and going to a game ... There are so many countless memories of the '90s and early 2000s where it’s in me to always root for the Guards and always want to be a part of them.”

Kelce and his brother, Jason, attended Cleveland Heights High School before their NFL careers. Travis has earned three Super Bowl rings with Kansas City while Jason, who is retired, won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Travis Kelce noted he hasn’t been able to return to Cleveland as much as he'd like, but said the opportunity was too good to pass up.

“I think it’s a dream come true for a Cleveland kid,” he said. “Any Cleveland kid would be through the roof right now, and I’m happy to be the honorable one to get to do it for us.”

In a press release issued Wednesday, Guardians CEO and Chairman Paul Dolan and Guardians partner David Blitzer both praised the Chiefs star for knowing what it takes to win at the highest levels, and how “he’s exemplified that throughout his playing career and in the way he shows up as a community leader and businessman.”

“He cares deeply for Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and is committed to supporting our mission of building out a world-class organization that helps uplift the communities we serve,” Dolan and Blitzer added.

The Guardians also announced plans for a celebration with Travis Kelce when they host the Detroit Tigers on June 14.