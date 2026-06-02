Watch: Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack speaks at City Club of Cleveland

Cleveland Fed President and CEO Beth Hammack has led the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland since 2024. This year, she is one of 12 voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, which is responsible for setting monetary policy.

Hammack is scheduled to speak at the City Club of Cleveland Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Watch her remarks live in the video player below or on Ideastream Public Media's YouTube channel.

Established more than 100 years ago to address stresses in the banking system, the Federal Reserve is the U.S. central bank. It comprises the Board of Governors, a federal agency located in Washington, D.C., and 12 Federal Reserve Banks around the nation. One of these banks is the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, which serves the Fourth Federal Reserve District.

The Fourth District encompasses Ohio, western Pennsylvania, eastern Kentucky, and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. Its mission is to ensure banks are trustworthy and secure, to keep the financial system running, and to represent Fourth District priorities on the national stage.

As president and CEO, Hammack oversees 1,100 employees in the Bank's Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh offices who conduct economic research, supervise banking institutions and provide payments services to commercial banks and the U.S. government.