Group says inactive Black voters in Ohio could make a difference in upcoming midterms

A new report for the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation shows 603,000 eligible Black voters in Ohio didn’t vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Now, there’s an effort underway to engage those voters for the 2026 midterm elections.

Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation CEO and President Shayla L. Davis said the study shows the number of Black voters who didn’t vote in 2022 was more than the population of the city of Cleveland.

“What we believe we have discovered is not necessarily apathy. It’s no one is looking at those individuals," Davis said. "We're not showing up to really ask them to be involved in this process."

Davis said many of those voters are focused on day-to-day activities and don't think about voting. And she said there are also barriers to voting for many in the Black community. She cited changes in polling locations, voting hours, and the early voting process that negatively impact Black voters.

But that's not all.

Davis said voters also want candidates to speak about issues that are important to them. Davis said the foundation is doing a program called "Civic AF." That "AF," she said, stands for "all facts." She said it focuses on people aged 25-44 who are drawn into political action through issues. And she said the program will focus on issues like child care or public education — things that matter to Black voters.

Davis said the report can also help community partners increase Black voter engagement in the coming months through grassroots efforts. Davis said if 50% of the 603,000 Black voters identified would go to the polls this fall, it would be significant enough to determine a statewide seat.