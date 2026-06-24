Rep. Mike Lawler says housing bill is 'latest example' of working with both parties

Updated June 24, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT

President Trump says he will not sign new bipartisan housing legislation until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, canceling a planned signing for a housing package that had won broad bipartisan support.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican and co-sponsor of the bill, told Morning Edition before Trump's announcement that lawmakers in both parties supported the measure because they view the nation's housing shortage as a major factor driving affordability concerns.

"Housing is one of the most important issues that Congress can tackle when dealing with affordability," Lawler said. "This is a basic supply-and-demand issue."

He said federal, state and local governments must work together to reduce barriers to construction, including infrastructure gaps and zoning restrictions.

Lawler also cast the legislation as an example of bipartisan governing, saying lawmakers must be willing to work across party lines regardless of who is in the White House.

"When I agree with the president, I say it. When I disagree with him, I say it," he said. Lawler cited his support for Ukraine-related legislation and a bill intended to speed up union contract negotiations as examples of when he did not side with his party. He said governing requires negotiation with political opponents.

"You can't just take the position, 'I hate the president.' That doesn't work in reality if you're actually trying to govern and deliver on these issues," Lawler said, calling the housing bill "the latest example" of that approach.

Editor's note: This interview aired before President Trump said Wednesday that he would cancel signing the housing package until Congress passes the SAVE America Act. For the full context of the conversation as it aired, listen by clicking the blue play button above.

The digital version of this interview was edited by Treye Green.

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