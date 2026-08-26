ICE arrests increase in Springfield: 'We cannot sit back and watch our families suffer in silence'

Growing fear and anxiety are rippling through Springfield’s Haitian community as federal agent have increased arrests of immigrants in recent days and a rally to show support is planned.

Temporary Protected Status for Haiti — the legal status that allowed many Haitians to live and work in the U.S. — expired on July 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Department of Homeland Security could end it.

At least one Springfield man is among a group of more than 160 people recently deported to Haiti, according to Viles Dorsainvil, executive director of the Haitian Support Center.

Among those detained is a well-known Haitian pastor in Springfield.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained Haitian Pastor Gilbert Joubert Adrien and his friend Victor Yonel on Aug. 20, 2026, at a Sunoco Station on South Limestone Street in Springfield.

Both are now in custody at the Butler County Jail. According to the faith-based group G92, Yonel’s wife and another woman were also in the vehicle. However, ICE agents released them.

G92 is pushing for Adrien's immediate release, saying he poses no flight risk.

"He is a public religious leader with deep, longstanding ties to Springfield, a stable residence, a consistent employment record, and a congregation that depends on him," the statement says. "He has complied with every legal requirement placed before him during his time in the United States. His life in Ohio demonstrates stability, responsibility and service — not evasion."

Dorsainvil is deeply saddened that Haitian families are being torn apart.

"We are seeing more men being detained, leaving wives and children behind to face uncertainty, fear, and financial hardship," he said.

Adrien is married with two children, Dorsainvil said. ICE agents went to the Adrien home, but the pastor’s wife didn’t open the door and the agents left.

Dorsainvil and his staff of two at the support center are juggling calls from families needing help. Many are suddenly thrust into survival mode with limited access to resources because they fear leaving their home.

"We cannot sit back and watch our families suffer in silence," he said. "Children crying for food, families separated, desperation in people's voices. We are reminded that behind every statistic is a human being, a human life."

About 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians live in Springfield, many of whom had Temporary Protected Status.

DHS representatives have said that TPS was intended to be temporary and that it's now safe and time for Haitians to return to their home country.

Many Haitians have said they risk violence if they return to the country, and the U.S. State Department warns Americans to not travel there due to the risk of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, unrest and limited health care.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue acknowledged last week that federal agents are conducting enforcement activities in the city. The federal agency also confirmed targeted enforcement activity will continue throughout Ohio.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, the Springfield Haitian Support Center and G92 will host pastors from across Ohio and the country to rally in support of Haitian and other immigrants.

According to Dorsainvil, these deportations aren't a political issue, it's a humanity issue.

"We ask you to stand with us, because we are human beings and human beings should never be indifferent to the suffering of other human beings," he said.

