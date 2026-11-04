Democrat Brian Poindexter declares victory for Ohio's 7th Congressional District

Democrat Brian Poindexter flipped Ohio’s historically conservative 7th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Republican Max Miller and potentially helping Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

Poindexter declared victory in a speech late Tuesday night.

The Associated Press has not officially called the race, as of 12:15 a.m. According to unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, Poindexter had 53% of the vote with 89% of precincts reported as of midnight.

“A lot of working people decided to put all our differences aside to unite around one of us. In that unity, we beat the big-moneyed interests. We beat the corporate PACs. We beat the nasty ads. We beat the powerful and we did it together,” Poindexter said in his victory speech.

Miller declined an Election Day interview request, but conceded with a message on social media.

“We have achieved great things in the last four years and I am disheartened that I cannot continue the good fight,” Miller wrote.

Due to redistricting that takes effect in 2027, the Northeast Ohio district includes parts of Ashland, Cuyahoga, Medina and Wayne counties.

“Thank you to Ohioans for placing your trust in me,” Poindexter said. “And for those of you whose vote I did not earn this time, I want you to know I will fight for you and represent you in Congress.”

According to the Secretary of State results as of midnight, Miller won 66% of the vote in Ashland County, 52% of the vote in Medina County, 57% of the vote in Wayne County, while the most populated county in the district — Cuyahoga — went to Poindexter, who earned 65% of the votes.

"We ran a hell of a campaign — a campaign that united working people from all parts of this district; a campaign that brought Democrats, Independents and Republicans together in a way we've been longing for," Poindexter said.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Brian Poindexter delivers a victory speech on Election Night in Parma.

National attention for the race grew after accusations of domestic violence toward Miller from his ex-wife came to light over the summer.

His ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused him of throwing hot water on her, putting a gun to her head and breaking their 2-year-old daughter’s collarbone. Miller denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno in May. A Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services investigation determined there was a lack of evidence to support child abuse.

Moreno’s father, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, said Miller was unfit for office during an impromptu press conference in early August. Fellow Ohio Sen. Jon Husted called for Miller to drop out of the race in August.

Heading into Election Day, analysis organization Cook Political Report deemed the District 7 race as a “Toss Up,” a far cry from the “Solid Republican” label it gave the race after Miller and Poindexter won their May primaries.

"I had enough of no one listening," Poindexter said. "Out of that frustration, that hopelessness, that mission, we built a campaign of, by and for workers."