Piqua voters reject data centers, recall city commissioners

Data centers were front-and-center for voters in Piqua yesterday. Through both an amendment to the city's charter and a special city commissioner recall election, Piqua voters pushed back against data center development.

The charter amendment prohibited the construction of a data center in Piqua. It passed with 67% of the vote.

In addition to the amendment vote, which was on General Election ballots, Piqua voters could cast a ballot in a separate special election. The special election concerned the recall of three city commissioners: Mayor James Vetter, who represented Ward 1; William Fredrick Walker Jr., who represented Ward 3; and Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse, who represented Ward 5.

The commissioners were under fire for supporting a controversial data center. Residents accused them of ignoring constituents' objections to the project.

"I think there's a lot of displeasure from the city residents, in general, about how the data center was implemented," Piqua voter Marty Pollock said. "It kind of felt like it was done sneakily, got under the radar."

That displeasure was reflected in the special election results. Currently unofficial results from the Miami County Board of Elections report more than 70% of voters chose to recall the three commissioners.

Walker and DeBrosse will be replaced by Damon Wilson and Kim Heisler, who ran unopposed. Jim Sheats narrowly beat Alexander Hessler to replace Vetter, according to the unofficial results.

Data centers were not the only issue important to Piqua voters, though.

Voter Cara Fry said two levies — one supporting mental health services and one supporting the parks district — were the most important issues for her. The Tri-County Board of Mental Health Tax Levy which was a renewal, passed with 69% of the vote. The Miami County Park District Levy, which was additional, passed with 59% of the vote.

"I think that all parks and stuff should be maintained and taken care of because I have grandkids that are going to grow up in this world, and I want it to stay good," Fry said. "Which, it's not looking too good right now."

Fry also emphasized affordability. She said she wanted her elected officials to lower grocery and gas prices.

Gary Wagner is another voter who emphasized affordability, among other issues.

"I want to put somebody in office that's going to protect our borders. Someone that's going to find a way to cut taxes and get prices down," Wagnery said. "I don't know if there's anyone on the ballot that can do that, but I'm hoping."

Voters also discussed accountability among elected officials. Marty Pollock said he hoped elected officials would make sure to work in the best interests of their constituents.

"My hope is, regardless of how this goes, basically take this as a bit of feedback from the voters," Pollock said. "Actually listen to what I think the voters are wanting to say."

