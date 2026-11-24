Last month, 22 rural hospitals around the state received just over $1.3 million each in one-time grants to support new services, staff or technology. Six of those recipients are hospital systems serving Northeast Ohio.

But that funding won't be able to make up for the losses rural hospitals are expected to face as changes to Medicaid take effect in the new year.

The grants are funded by Ohio's Rural Health Transformation Program, which aims to improve rural health care access and quality. The state program is supported by a $50 billion federal initiative under the same name, which was authorized by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025.

In addition to the one-time payments to rural hospitals, the state program is funding what it calls "rural health innovation hubs," school-based health centers as well as free pediatric dental and vision care programs.

Regional hospitals will use funds to increase access to care

In Huron County, Fisher-Titus Medical Center will use the funds to fund several projects, including technology updates and onboarding an ambulatory pharmacist, who can provide direct patient care and support in managing chronic conditions.

The hospital will also open a new nephrology clinic, which treats kidney disease. Right now, patients have to travel outside the county to access that treatment.

Ashtabula Regional Medical Center will use the funding to purchase new equipment for its surgical, laboratory, respiratory, and imaging departments and conduct IT upgrades. That's according to the medical center's vice president of business development, Tina Stasiewski.

"We are often picking and choosing which are the greatest needs for new or updated technology," she said. Being able to use the ... dollars from the Health Transformation Program means that we can purchase more new equipment than what we had thought we would be able to do in 2027."

Rural hospitals typically operate on tighter margins than their urban counterparts. In 2025, 55% of Ohio’s rural hospitals reported an operating margin of 0% or less, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

But Stasiewski said the funds won't make up for potential losses caused by changes to Medicaid Expansion.

Nearly 75% of the hospital's patient population is covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and she said any policy changes to either program pose financial impacts.

"Because we are a small rural hospital, it's almost impossible to offset those kinds of losses," she said. "We are grateful for the RHT dollars. Don't get me wrong. But they are one-time grants. And they're not going to create sustainable long-term change that puts ... rural hospitals in a sustainable, better financial position."

The One Big Beautiful Bill created several rule changes to the federal Medicaid program and Medicaid expansion, like work requirements for adults 19-64. Nonprofit health policy organization KFF estimates those changes will cost the state $5.62 billion in federal Medicaid spending for rural areas.

Carly Salamone is president of Vantage Healthcare of Ohio, a coalition of community hospitals. She said as rural hospitals prepare for changes to Medicaid, providers are most concerned about whether patients will know how to report their work requirements properly and avoid losing coverage.

"The biggest issue is that most people aren't gonna know that they've lost their insurance coverage until they come into the hospital or the doctor's office," she said. "That's the biggest concern because hospitals are required to treat patients whether they can pay for it or not."

If patients cannot afford the care they receive, Salamone said providers will be forced to eat the cost — a cost most rural hospitals can't afford.