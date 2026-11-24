The Kentucky General Assembly and President Donald Trump’s administration have waged war on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at universities. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that universities’ race-conscious admissions practices are unconstitutional, some took that as a signal that scholarships designated for specific races or genders are also illegal. The state legislature also passed legislation making such scholarship funds illegal at public universities.

Kentucky Public Radio has reported on two universities' legal efforts to eliminate diversity scholarship criteria on their own campuses by asking the court to overrule deceased donors' wishes.

Enterprise Statehouse Reporter Joe Sonka spoke with Capitol Reporter Sylvia Goodman on the petitions that have roiled the campus communities.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Joe Sonka: You've reported quite a bit in the past couple weeks about two previously unreported legal efforts at the University of Louisville and Bellarmine University.

Sylvia Goodman: U of L's foundation, which shares a few board members with the university but is separate, petitioned the courts over five scholarship funds. These are all made with private money through the donors' wills, four were for women and one for students of color. The foundation asked the courts to let them keep the scholarships, but strike the diversity criteria instead, making them open to all students. Now, one judge already granted this request with what seems like little follow-up in court documents. But another judge asked to change that criteria said absolutely not. That was over a scholarship created in Lucille Newmark's will. She asked that her donation should be used to pay for the scholarships of people of color.

JS: So we both covered House Bill Four in 2025. It banned all DEI initiatives at public colleges, and that included scholarships designated for a specific gender or race. Why did the judge say no?

SG: That very same bill had an explicit exception. It said pre-existing scholarships are allowed to continue on until they run out of money. Here is the lead sponsor at the time, Jennifer Decker. She did not speak to me for this story specifically.

Jennifer Decker: There is a provision that, notwithstanding that, if there are privately funded scholarships that exist before the effective date of this act, they may continue to be paid out until the corpus is exhausted.

SG: U of L President Gerry Bradley, who also sits on the foundation's board, said in both a letter and at a student town hall recently that it wasn't actually about House Bill 4, and they started changing scholarship criteria back in 2023, way before that bill passed.

Gerry Bradley: All the time along, you know, we certainly have striven to do the right thing, is to do what we feel, you know, we had to do based on those decisions.

JS: They're saying it's not about the state level bill; they're saying it's about federal policy. Now we know that the foundation's original petition was entirely based on House Bill 4 and the judge's ruling too, but the university says this is about the Trump administration and that 2023 Supreme Court ruling.

SG: Yeah, that's the one about race-conscious admissions. Now some legal scholars and advocates argue that the ruling did not mandate anything about scholarships, but the Department of Justice and our Attorney General Russell Coleman says it's a clear indication that universities aren't allowed to engage in anything race-conscious, and that includes awarding privately funded scholarships with that criteria. And to that end, they have appealed the court's ruling.

This whole court battle has frustrated some community members who say it shows the university is proactively overcomplying with the administration to get rid of opportunities for students of color. Here's Pan-African Studies Professor Ricky Jones.

Ricky Jones: I don't know any way around the very stark reality and belief that this is something that the leaders of this university simply want to do, and they are enlisting the attorney general to to help them do it against the ruling of a judge who who told them they're they're behaving unlawfully.

SG: And this is Sadiqa Reynolds, a former U of L trustee and former president of the Louisville Urban League.

Sadiqa Reynolds: I think any scholarship that meets the exception shouldn't be in court.

JS: But this U of L case isn't the only one you found, right? This is a public university, but after reporting on this case, you found another petition, but this time from a private university.

SG: Bellarmine University made a similar plea to the courts to get rid of the diversity criteria on four legacy scholarships. That one isn't based at all on House Bill 4, which only applies to public schools. This one is all about proactive compliance with federal guidance, and the attorney general is involved in that one too. Bellarmine didn't speak with me, but in a statement says it's just trying to come into compliance with current law. When I asked what law they're referring to, they said that would be the current administration's guidance on the 1964 Civil Rights Act. I should note all of these scholarships were created and have been administered since that act originally passed.

JS: The court specifically asked Bellarmine to reach out to each of the families of the deceased donors and ask them if they wanted to join the case. You did the same, right?

SG: Yeah, I called everyone. Only failed to get a hold of one of the four families. Two of those four told Bellarmine they were okay with the proposed changes. Claudia McCrocklin's dad set up a scholarship fund for underrepresented students, specifically for Black students. She told me that she gave her permission to the university, but she said she sees two sides to the issue.

Claudia McCrocklin: I respect their intention in following the letter of the law, and if the law is that needs to be excluded. Then, they should do that. But at the same time, I think that Bellarmine was founded on principles that are different than that.

SG: Others told me that not only did they not give their consent, but that they hadn't actually heard about these proposed changes. Arthur Walters led the Urban League for 17 years in the 70s and 80s, and was inducted into the Kentucky Human Rights Commission Hall of Fame. He created a scholarship for minority students at the university. Bellarmine had actually awarded him an honorary doctorate. Now they want to eliminate the criteria that his scholarship be designated for minorities.

His grandson Brent Barnett says it's not what his grandfather would have wanted, and questioned the university for taking this route.

Brent Barnett: Adopting ahead of time the idea that DEI is somehow a net loss to education is also a little short-sighted. And I know, having met several of the students over the years who have received Arthur and Walters Minority Scholarship, that those persons are brilliant students.

SG: Bellarmine also requested to change the criteria for the Joseph and Albertine Hammond Endowed Scholarship Fund, which was created by the legendary Louisville businessman Joe Hammond, the owner of Joe's Palm Room. That scholarship was designated specifically for Black students. His cousin Betty Williams told me she needs to research the issue more, but her first impression is…

Betty Williams: I would think that Joe Hammond would not approve of it being changed.

JS: And that case is still working its way through the courts, right, Sylvia?

SG: Right. As of Monday, Bellarmine had filed the responses from the two family members who approved of the change, and it looks like some organizations and people are interested in jumping into these cases now that they've been publicized. The Louisville Urban League filed an amicus brief in the U of L case. Here's their president, Lyndon Pryor.

Lyndon Pryor: They are wanting to hold on to these dollars and continue to benefit from these dollars while, at the same time, betraying the intent of the donor.

SG: Still waiting on a final decision there.

JS: Okay, I'm sure you'll be keeping tabs on both of those cases. Thanks, Sylvia.

SG: Thanks, Joe.

