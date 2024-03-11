Area colleges push back enrollment deadline for admitted students

The University of Cincinnati announced Monday it will push back its deadline for admitted students to accept their enrollment, joining other schools across the area who've already decided to move the date.

New deadlines to know

The University of Cincinnati is moving its deadline from May 1 to June 1 for students wanting to enroll for fall 2024

Miami University has pushed its deadline back for students to accept their offers two weeks, moving it to May 15.

has pushed its deadline back for students to accept their offers two weeks, moving it to May 15. A few weeks ago, Northern Kentucky University announced incoming freshmen had until June 1 to accept merit scholarship awards, citing the same reasons as UC and Miami.

Why are schools doing this?

Typically, universities have a deadline of May 1 for admitted students to decide if they'd like to enroll. However, due to processing delays stemming from the U.S. Department of Education's rollout of its new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), schools are adjusting those deadlines.

The FAFSA form is filled out by millions of students each year and is usually released Oct. 1, but the release of the new online form last year caused delays for the application, which was supposed to be shorter and smoother. The form was only intermittently open to the public until the end of December.

In response, the U.S. Department of Education says it's taking steps to help schools process FAFSA forms more efficiently by reducing verification requirements, suspending program reviews, and making the process more flexible.