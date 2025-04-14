LL Cool J, Toni Braxton to headline Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival has new headliners.

LL Cool J and Toni Braxton have been added to the Saturday schedule to replace Janet Jackson, who pulled out of the festival for personal matters last month.

"While Janet Jackson is a true music icon and absolutely irreplaceable, we’re thrilled to welcome LL Cool J and Toni Braxton to Saturday night’s stage at the Cincinnati Music Festival," the festival's producer, Joe Santangelo, said in a release. “This year’s lineup is pure fire — from the timeless grooves of Earth, Wind & Fire to a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Frankie Beverly. Even though we got thrown a curveball, I think this is the most jam packed lineup we've ever presented to our fans. We're so proud of where we landed.”

The Festival will be at Paycor Stadium from July 24-26. The three-day event will feature performances at the Andrew J. Brady Center and Paycor Stadium.

CMF's new lineup

The lineup is now as follows:

Thursday, July 24 (Andrew J. Brady Center): A Tribute to Hip Hop Music featuring Scarface, Goodie Mob, Sugarhill Gang and Young MC

Friday, July 25 (Paycor Stadium): Earth, Wind & Fire and Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, PJ Morton and The Zapp Band with a Tribute to King Records Legacy featuring Dreion

Saturday, July 26 (Paycor Stadium): LL Cool J, Toni Braxton, a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring Jubu with special guest appearances by Ronald Isley, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn. Added to Saturday's lineup are Lucky Daye, 112 and The Bar-Kays

