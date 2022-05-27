© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Environment

The official kickoff to renew the Green Cincinnati Plan is Tuesday night at the zoo

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published May 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
solar panel
Becca Costello
/
WVXU

You can help shape the next version of the Green Cincinnati Plan at an event at the zoo Tuesday night. It's the official kickoff to the year-long process of updating the city's climate change plan.

Sustainability Manager Ollie Kroner says the primary goal of Tuesday's event is collecting community input.

"We will have a breakout session where people will be able to contribute their ideas around food, around mobility, around zero waste, around energy," Kroner said. "We will take those ideas, capture them and process them into recommendations over the next several months, and that will give shape to what will be our next Green Cincinnati Plan to build a sustainable, equitable, resilient future for the city."

If you can't make it to the event, there's an online survey available now. Kroner says there will be a lot of other opportunities to participate.

"We plan to host over 30 public meetings," he said. "Targeted meetings on thematic subjects, but also targeted outreach efforts to make sure we're hearing from our community members."

Predominantly Black neighborhoods are likely to experience more severe effects of climate change, according to a recent report from the city and University of Cincinnati.

Green Cincinnati Plan Kickoff Meeting

Tuesday, May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Registration is encouraged and available online at this link.

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
