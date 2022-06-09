Share your thoughts about housing at a solutions summit this Saturday

Cincinnati officials are bringing the housing discussion out of City Hall with a Housing Solutions Summit in Price Hill Saturday that aims to bring together renters, homeowners, landlords, developers and experts.

Tens of thousands of Cincinnati households are paying too much for housing, including many who pay more than half their income on shelter and utilities.

Council Member Reggie Harris organized the Housing Solutions Summit as council tries to find solutions.

“The idea is to fill the space with everyone impacted by housing — folks who are homeowners, who are renters, folks who are housing cost burdened, folks who develop housing,” he said. “When we get everyone in a room together, and we have a facilitated conversation, I think that's where real learning happens.”

Harris says the event will start with Mayor Aftab Pureval outlining his priorities, which were part of his campaign last fall.

“And then have a series of six facilitated conversations around components of what we're calling healthy, thriving neighborhoods: walkability, transportation, variety of housing stock, neighborhood business districts,” Harris said.

More public meetings this summer will invite neighborhoods to bring solutions to the table. Harris says council wants to hear from communities before they take any action on zoning and land use.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ARCO in Price Hill. Childcare will be available and you can request a free bus pass for the day.

Register at: https://qrco.de/HousingSummit