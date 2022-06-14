Here are the cooling centers open across the Tri-State
The Tri-State is in an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday and tens of thousands have been without power after Monday night's massive storm. Dozens of cooling centers have opened up to help anyone without air conditioning.
Most cooling centers are open during normal business hours however some are offering extended hours. You will need to contact your area location for additional details.
Here is a list of cooling centers across the Tri-State:
Hamilton County
- Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County branches (call 513 369-6900 to make sure your branch is open)
- Cincinnati Recreation Centers (call 513-352-4000 to make sure your branch is open)
- YMCA of Greater Cincinnati
- Miami Township Administration
Warren County
- Carlisle Town Hall
- Franklin Fire Department Training Room
- Franklin-Springboro Public Library
- Springboro Administration Building
- Atrium Medical Center
Kenton County
- Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
A spokesperson for the shelter said it is running a daytime shower and laundry facility.
Butler County
- The Salvation Army Hamilton Corps Community Center
- All Lane Libraries will be open to the public
There are four area Crossroads locations that are also serving as cooling centers.
During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.
Here's what you can do to stay safe
- Stay well hydrated
- Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon
- Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime
- Check on your elderly neighbors
- Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles