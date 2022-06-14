© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Here are the cooling centers open across the Tri-State

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published June 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
The bright white sun with rays against a blue sky without clouds. Sun is in the upper left corner. There is a sunbeams with realistic lensflare representing heat and summer. There is a copyspace.
Tamara Volodina
/
iStockphoto
Tuesday's heat index was expected to reach 110 degrees.

The Tri-State is in an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday and tens of thousands have been without power after Monday night's massive storm. Dozens of cooling centers have opened up to help anyone without air conditioning.

Most cooling centers are open during normal business hours however some are offering extended hours. You will need to contact your area location for additional details.

Here is a list of cooling centers across the Tri-State:

Hamilton County

Warren County

Kenton County

Butler County

There are four area Crossroads locations that are also serving as cooling centers.

During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Here's what you can do to stay safe

  • Stay well hydrated
  • Give your body a break from the heat, especially in the afternoon
  • Remember that the effects of the heat on your body build overtime
  • Check on your elderly neighbors
  • Do not leave pets outside or locked inside vehicles

WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
