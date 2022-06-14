Here are the cooling centers open across the Tri-State

The Tri-State is in an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday and tens of thousands have been without power after Monday night's massive storm. Dozens of cooling centers have opened up to help anyone without air conditioning.

Most cooling centers are open during normal business hours however some are offering extended hours. You will need to contact your area location for additional details.

Here is a list of cooling centers across the Tri-State:

Hamilton County

Warren County

Kenton County

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

A spokesperson for the shelter said it is running a daytime shower and laundry facility.



Butler County

There are four area Crossroads locations that are also serving as cooling centers.

During the hottest parts of the day it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Here's what you can do to stay safe