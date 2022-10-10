© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

How you can mark Indigenous Peoples Day in Cincinnati

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published October 10, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT
Gerardo - Ghosts from the Past.jpeg
Gerardo Pena
/
Courtesy of the Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition
"Ghosts of the Past" by artist Gerardo Pena. He describes it as "a painting depicting generational trauma and curses."

The Cincinnati region sits on lands occupied before European colonization by the Shawnee and Myaamia nations. The city of Cincinnati began recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in 2018. Hamilton County, which doesn't formally recognize a paid holiday on the second Monday in October, passed a resolution in 2021 honoring Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition (GCNAC) is marking Indigenous Peoples Day Oct. 10 with an annual community potluck and art exhibit at the 21c Museum Hotel Downtown.

When it comes to art, GCNAC Executive Director Jheri Neri points out a lot of people think of the past and traditional images, but this exhibit shows Indigenous cultures are very much a part of today.

"I think a lot of times what happens is people get caught up in Native American history and Native Americans being a part of history, not being a part of contemporary life," he says. "A lot of this artwork is not traditional Native American art that you would see. It's more contemporary and it speaks more toward the fact that Indigenous people are still here and we're still a part of contemporary culture."

Neri notes it's important to understand many historical narratives about holidays like Columbus Day and Thanksgiving aren't accurate. He sees Indigenous Peoples Day as an opportunity to be more truthful about the past and what's going on right now. He points to ongoing struggles like the Indian Child Welfare Act, Native American burial laws, and the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

"These are a lot of issues that Natives are still dealing with on a day-to-day basis. It's just important for people to reflect on that and to ask themselves what they can do to either support or to help these Indigenous organizations or these Indigenous individuals in their communities."

The exhibit includes artists from around the world such as Palestine and Mexico, as well as across the U.S., like Alaska, South Dakota and Hopi artists from Arizona, among others.

"We have art from Douglas Miles that is on skateboards. We have photography; we have beading that was featured in the Hulu series Reservation Dogs," Neri says.

On Monday, the coalition hosts its annual potluck in Northside's Hoffner Park. The meal is open to all, Neri says, and will include a film screening of a short film and a documentary. The dinner and screenings are from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The exhibit at 21C runs through Oct. 28.

Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
