Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
A new airline is coming to CVG to fly to San Francisco and Charleston

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
Breeze Airways Airbus A220-300 1.jpg
Breeze
/

The low-cost airline Breeze Airways was founded by David Neeleman, who started Jet Blue.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is rolling out the red carpet for a new low-cost airline.

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service to Charleston, South Carolina, and San Francisco beginning Feb. 8.

Breeze was founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, who started Jet Blue. Breeze’s Tom Doxey calls Cincinnati a great fit. “Breeze is always looking for opportunities to bring our fast, efficient and affordable air service between underserved city pairs.”

And it adds another flying option for CVG passengers.

“Our strategy over the last several years has been to further diversify airline options for local travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We welcome Breeze to the region and are excited for our community to experience their Seriously Nice™ flights to Charleston and San Francisco — two business and leisure travel hot spots. We look forward to working with Breeze and growing their network here at CVG.”

From Cincinnati, Breeze will fly to:

  • Charleston, S.C., Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fares are "Nice" from $39 (introductory fare) one way; "Nicer" from $79; and "Nicest" from $89)
  • San Francisco, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Fares are "Nice" from $99 (introductory fare) one way; "Nicer" from $179; and "Nicest" from $199.

Breeze touts it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.

In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her "Best Reporter" for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
