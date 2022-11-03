So far, there's no evidence of voter intimidation in Hamilton County. But officials are prepared

With reports of voter intimidation at Arizona voter drop boxes and alleged door-to-door grilling of voters in California, some people are getting nervous as we get closer to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. But there's nothing to worry about in Hamilton County, according to Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland.

“We have not received any reports or seen any evidence of voter intimidation, anything like that,” Poland says.

She encourages everyone to report intimidation if they see or hear about it by telling an election official at the board, or by calling 513-632-7000.

Early in-person voting in Ohio started Oct. 12. There is only one ballot drop box at all boards of elections in Ohio, including Hamilton County.

“Our drop box has a dual lock,” says Poland, “which means it takes one Republican election official and one Democratic election official in order to access the contents of the drop box and it is under 24-hour camera surveillance.”

On Election Day, Poland says bipartisan election officials will be at each polling place. “They’ve been properly trained, not only in election procedures but they’ve also received some de-escalation training as well as security training," she says.

In addition, police will be on stand-by if needed.

