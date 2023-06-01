Police looking for suspects in drive-by shooting that injured 4, including 2 teens, 10-year-old

Cincinnati Police are looking for suspects in Wednesday's drive-by shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left four people injured. An adult, two teens and a 10-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CPD released video of the shooting that shows three people in a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows. Two of the passengers can be seen reaching out the rear windows and firing more than 20 shots toward the sidewalk. More shots can be heard after the car leaves the camera's view.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on McMicken Avenue near Grant Park.

Police had multiple blocks of McMicken Avenue between Walnut Street and Vine Street shut down for hours, according to our news partner WCPO.

"These were children walking down the street," Police Chief Teresa Theetge told WCPO. "That is unacceptable for somebody to think they can drive down the street, fire this many rounds and just keep driving, and think they're going to get away with it."

Theetge said it's not clear if someone was targeted in the shooting.

Mayor Aftab Pureval released a statement saying such senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated.

"Our children and our families deserve to spend their days in our community — our pools, our recreation centers, our parks — without any fear," Pureval said. "My heart is with the families of the victims and our first responders. And our full support is behind Chief Theetge and our entire CPD team as they deliver justice."

What police are looking for

A 2017 black Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows, dark rims, and possibly a rear passenger window broken out.

You can share information with: